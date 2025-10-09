Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $482,000 in Helen of Troy Limited $HELE

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 774.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 2.2%

HELE stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $633.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.69 million. Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 17.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Brian Grass purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,460.04. This trade represents a 7.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Scheuerman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,041 shares in the company, valued at $665,115.33. This trade represents a 43.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $425,948. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

