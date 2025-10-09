Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 68,195 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,195 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,107,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 77.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,107,000 after acquiring an additional 874,175 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 346.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 912,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,368,000 after acquiring an additional 708,451 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,441,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 74.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 453,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 193,351 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE GPN opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.58. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

