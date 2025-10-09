Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 112,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 276,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 241.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 15,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upped their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.48.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

