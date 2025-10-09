Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 148 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSIS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on OSI Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $395,625.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,413.24. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $4,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 312,969 shares in the company, valued at $76,927,780.20. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $248.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.44. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.84 and a 52-week high of $257.33.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

