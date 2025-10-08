Lansing Street Advisors Purchases 2,043 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,034,000 after purchasing an additional 418,491 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,371,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,638 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,218,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,162,000 after purchasing an additional 142,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,120,000 after buying an additional 840,839 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.80. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

