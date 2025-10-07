Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Sector Perform Rating at Scotiabank

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $205.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $220.00. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

CHKP opened at $200.96 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $234.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $714,801,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,592,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,652,000 after buying an additional 64,745 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,001,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,733,000 after buying an additional 170,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,899,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,344,000 after acquiring an additional 166,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,591,000 after purchasing an additional 46,713 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

