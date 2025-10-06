The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th.
GAP has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GAP to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.
GAP Stock Down 0.7%
GAP opened at $21.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.68.
About GAP
Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.
