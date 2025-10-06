The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th.

GAP has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GAP to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Down 0.7%

GAP opened at $21.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About GAP

GAP ( NYSE:GAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 27.04%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. GAP has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.