BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BRBR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $78.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $80.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.76 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.29 per share, with a total value of $96,954.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,282.75. The trade was a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $86,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,728.04. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,616 shares of company stock valued at $65,995,248 and sold 6,400 shares valued at $358,352. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 283.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 149.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

