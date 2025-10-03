American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Royal Bank Of Canada

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

AMT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $191.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.93. The stock has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.American Tower’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Novem Group boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in American Tower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

