B. Riley Upgrades Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Hold

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRSR. Barclays raised shares of Corsair Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 7.9%

CRSR opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 30.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 245.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 24.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.