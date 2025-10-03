Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Japan Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Price Performance

JAPSY stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Japan Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Japan Airlines will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Japan Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.