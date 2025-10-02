Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 575.33 ($7.76) and traded as high as GBX 647.50 ($8.73). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 647.45 ($8.73), with a volume of 323,290 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 650 to GBX 775 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 758.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 631.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 575.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,046.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 21.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bodycote had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bodycote plc will post 54.0540541 EPS for the current year.

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

