Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Short Interest Update

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,000 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the August 31st total of 453,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Ascletis Pharma Trading Down 12.9%

OTCMKTS ASCLF opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Ascletis Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

Get Ascletis Pharma alerts:

Ascletis Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China. The company offers Ritonavir tablet; and ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus. It is also developing ASC22 for treating CHB and HIV functional cure; ASC10 for respiratory syncytia virus; ASC10 and ASC11 to treat COVID-19; ASC40, ASC41, ASC42, ASC43F FDC for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ASC42 for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascletis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascletis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.