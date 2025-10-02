Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,715.83 ($23.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,834 ($24.72). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,823.85 ($24.59), with a volume of 107,168 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,095.67.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,086.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,853.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,715.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 75.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rathbones Group Plc will post 174.9287749 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rathbones Group

In related news, insider Clive Bannister purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,929 per share, for a total transaction of £241,125. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,548 shares of company stock worth $24,200,212. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rathbones Group

(Get Free Report)

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones’ purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.

Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients’ wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.