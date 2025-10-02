Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.88 and traded as low as $15.71. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 74,212 shares changing hands.

Tejon Ranch Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,589.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

In related news, CFO Brett A. Brown sold 5,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $99,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at about $1,046,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 117.4% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 145,039 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 4,636.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 9.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,924 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 86,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Stories

