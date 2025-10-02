Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Arkema Stock Performance

ARKAY opened at $63.22 on Thursday. Arkema has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.32). Arkema had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 2.41%.The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arkema will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays lowered Arkema from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arkema to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

