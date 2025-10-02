Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Update

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Agfa-Gevaert Price Performance

Shares of Agfa-Gevaert stock opened at C$1.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.95. Agfa-Gevaert has a 12-month low of C$1.06 and a 12-month high of C$1.16.

About Agfa-Gevaert

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals, Radiology Solutions, and CONOPS. The company's CONOPS segment engages in supply of film and chemicals, as well support services.

