Whitbread (LON:WTB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,873.37 ($38.74) and traded as high as GBX 3,241 ($43.69). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,219.46 ($43.40), with a volume of 289,370 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTB shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,900 to GBX 3,500 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,650.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,123.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,873.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2,289.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

