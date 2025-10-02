Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Short Interest Down 77.8% in September

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Altex Industries Stock Down 21.1%

Shares of Altex Industries stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.20. Altex Industries has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

