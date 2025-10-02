Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Short Interest Down 77.8% in September

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Altex Industries Stock Down 21.1%
Shares of Altex Industries stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.20. Altex Industries has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.
