Analysts Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Price Target at $33.86

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.8571.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $23.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $180,627.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,679 shares in the company, valued at $852,659.45. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Terrill Pitkin sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $144,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,007.31. This represents a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,954 shares of company stock worth $863,048. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 232.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 157.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 81.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 70.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Stock Down 1.5%

PARR opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

