Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.6667.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 1,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 287.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRGY opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.67%.The firm had revenue of $897.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -266.67%.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

