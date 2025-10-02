First Pacific Financial Acquires New Position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF $VPLS

First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 53,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ VPLS opened at $78.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $79.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.28.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2787 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.