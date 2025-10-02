Brokerages Set Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Price Target at $18.83

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.8333.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 81.11 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 714.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

