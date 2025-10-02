Analysts Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Target Price at $74.11

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.1111.
VCTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.
NASDAQ VCTR opened at $62.57 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 27.18%.The company had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 48.40%.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.
