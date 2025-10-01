Workday, Inc. $WDAY Stock Position Raised by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $240.73 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $273,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,541,919.96. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $17,421,545.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,880,985.29. The trade was a 41.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,004 shares of company stock valued at $57,511,876 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

