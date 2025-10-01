Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2025

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock opened at $132.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.58%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.