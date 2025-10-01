Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 4,182.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,565,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,916 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,223,000.

VFLO stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.1465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

