United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

UUGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered United Utilities Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

