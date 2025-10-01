Analysts Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM) PT at $10.50

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

GTM opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CRO James M. Roth sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $33,734.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 44,168 shares in the company, valued at $453,163.68. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,027 shares of company stock valued at $41,372. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

