iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.5140.

IQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.32 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.26 and a beta of -0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iQIYI by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

