Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF $ROE

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROE. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,986,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 329,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 57,310 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROE opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $180.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.00. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $34.72.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

