Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GANX shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GANX. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gain Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Gain Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 80,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gain Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.
About Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.
