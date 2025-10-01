LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. $HTLD

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Heartland Express by 3,345.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 243.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 24,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,095.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,491,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,218,398.92. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $245,752. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTLD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Heartland Express to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.70.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $648.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $210.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.39%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

