LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,175,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,180,000 after buying an additional 2,729,762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 167.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,005,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,047 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,636,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,286,000 after acquiring an additional 643,199 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,261,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,739,000 after acquiring an additional 459,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,120,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,896,000 after acquiring an additional 406,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $28.08.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1306 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.