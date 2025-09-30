Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 554.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $254.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.63 and its 200 day moving average is $234.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.