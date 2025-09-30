Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN Shares Acquired by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 11,123.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after buying an additional 116,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

CHDN stock opened at $98.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.36. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $934.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.