Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $694,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 26.5% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $143.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.58. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

