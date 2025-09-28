Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0%

RSP stock opened at $188.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $190.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

