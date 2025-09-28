XY Planning Network Inc. Buys Shares of 24,559 SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

