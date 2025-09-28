Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

