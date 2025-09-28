The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Insurance Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 66.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 259.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 602,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,572,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $133.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average of $125.48. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

