Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $877,000 in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 23.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3,451.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of JD stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Arete Research set a $41.00 price target on JD.com in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.