NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.47 and last traded at C$11.41, with a volume of 202290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised shares of NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.28.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Ethan Schutt purchased 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.17 per share, with a total value of C$27,399.34. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project, which is located in southwestern Alaska, approximately 20 kilometers north of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River.

