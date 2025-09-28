NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.47 and last traded at C$11.41, with a volume of 202290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised shares of NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.
View Our Latest Report on NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Price Performance
Insider Activity at NovaGold Resources
In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Ethan Schutt purchased 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.17 per share, with a total value of C$27,399.34. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project, which is located in southwestern Alaska, approximately 20 kilometers north of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NovaGold Resources
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Using AI to Drive Growth
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Get Exposure to Millennials’ Purchasing Power With This ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why a $4.5 Billion Smart Debt Move Is Fueling Dell’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.