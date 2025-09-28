CX Institutional Has $334,000 Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 125.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 445.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 25,859 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $8,785,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 461.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $66.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,000 shares of company stock worth $27,890,950. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.