SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Shares Bought by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $395,321,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,596,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,294 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $68,079,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $65,351,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,911,000 after purchasing an additional 972,011 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $74.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $75.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.99.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

