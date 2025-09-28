Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,300,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Fischer Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $253.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.33. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $283.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

