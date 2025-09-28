SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 15,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.83 and its 200 day moving average is $217.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.