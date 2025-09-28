ORG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. $TXT

ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Textron by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $83.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

