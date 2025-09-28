Neumann Capital Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $804,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 613.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $738.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $703.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $629.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $753.59. The firm has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

