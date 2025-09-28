XY Planning Network Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF $RLY

XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. XY Planning Network Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after acquiring an additional 69,130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,194,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,099,000 after buying an additional 63,801 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 904,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,813,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 484,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

